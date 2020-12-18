Video: Blake Griffin had disrespectful reaction to Thomas Bryant amid skirmish

Blake Griffin had a disrespectful reaction to Thomas Bryant amid a skirmish between the men on Thursday.

During the third quarter of the Detroit Pistons’ preseason game against the Washington Wizards, Griffin tossed Bryant to the ground as they battled for positioning. Bryant came off the floor upset and shoved Griffin, who just smiled and laughed back.

Blake Griffin laughs at an upset Thomas Bryant pic.twitter.com/sDstV9AQvk — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 18, 2020

That was purely a disrespectful response from Griffin, especially since he’s the one who tossed Bryant.

Griffin did get called for a flagrant-1 foul for the move.

Griffin, 31, is coming off his worst season as a pro. He averaged a career-worst 15.5 points and 4.7 rebounds in 28.4 minutes per game last season, when he was limited by knee injuries throughout the year. Detroit is hoping that several months of rest and rehab will have Griffin returned to old form.