Video: Bronny James looked like clone of his dad on emphatic block

Bronny James is living up to his birth name — LeBron James Jr.

Bronny, the eldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, went viral Saturday for an exclamation point of a block during a basketball showcase event called “The Battle.” Reuniting with his old middle school teammates on the AAU circuit (the North Coast Blue Chips), Bronny got up for a huge rejection in transition. He leapt high to spike an opponent’s shot off the glass, looking just like his famous father while doing so. Check it out.

Though it was more of a stride-for-stride block than his father’s trademark chasedown block, that was an impressive play by Bronny regardless. During the game, which took place at LeBron’s old high school (St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, Ohio), Bronny also hit some nice long-range shots (while his dad was in the building coaching).

Bronny & The Blue Chips going OFF in the LeBron's old gym with Bron coaching 🔥 @thebattleus @kingjames pic.twitter.com/8yuVF17zPB — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 3, 2022

The 17-year-old Bronny will be a senior at Sierra Canyon High School next year and is eligible to be selected in the 2024 NBA Draft. Absurdly enough though, he might not have the highest vertical among LeBron’s kids.