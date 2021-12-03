Video: LeBron James’ 14-year-old son Bryce can now dunk

Bronny is not the only son of LeBron James who can throw down.

14-year-old Bryce James, the younger son of the Los Angeles Lakers star, got up for a one-handed dunk during warmups in a viral video this week. The dunk is believed to be Bryce’s first ever on camera. Take a look.

Bryce James first ever dunk!! In front of LeBron too! @KingJames pic.twitter.com/ohBiGrGhXJ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 3, 2021

Like his older brother Bronny, Bryce plays for Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif. He is a guard who belongs to the class of 2025. While there are no reliable reports on how tall Bryce actually is, many on social media were surprised by a photo of him looking huge earlier this year.

How the heck is Bryce now taller than Bronny? He looks like he got at least an inch on him. pic.twitter.com/WPHjpJ3ex7 — Antoine. (@SomeCallMeToine) October 6, 2021

17-year-old Bronny recently went viral for an impressive dunk of his own. But he could have some competition from his own sibling before long.

Photo: © PHIL MASTURZO via Imagn Content Services, LLC