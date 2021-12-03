 Skip to main content
Video: LeBron James’ 14-year-old son Bryce can now dunk

December 2, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Bryce James in a T-shirt

Bronny is not the only son of LeBron James who can throw down.

14-year-old Bryce James, the younger son of the Los Angeles Lakers star, got up for a one-handed dunk during warmups in a viral video this week. The dunk is believed to be Bryce’s first ever on camera. Take a look.

Like his older brother Bronny, Bryce plays for Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif. He is a guard who belongs to the class of 2025. While there are no reliable reports on how tall Bryce actually is, many on social media were surprised by a photo of him looking huge earlier this year.

17-year-old Bronny recently went viral for an impressive dunk of his own. But he could have some competition from his own sibling before long.

