Video: Charles Barkley cracks funny joke about LeBron James not wearing clothes

Charles Barkley is known for bringing the jokes on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” show, and Thursday night was no exception.

Barkley cracked a funny line about LeBron James, saying he takes his clothes off more than strippers do.

Charles Barkley on LeBron

“We know he has a great body, but he takes his clothes off more than strippers do” pic.twitter.com/NGWma5Zocc — gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 14, 2020

Not only was James showing some skin in that clip played by TNT, but the Los Angeles Lakers star also had an open shirt look around the NBA’s campus in Orlando that Dwyane Wade trolled him over.

Barkley may have been poking fun at LeBron, but let’s not forget that Chuck has been known to take his shirt off on the show from time-to-time.

James’ Lakers have clinched the top spot in the Western Conference and are awaiting the winner of the Grizzlies-Blazers play-in to see who will be their opponent in the first round of the playoffs.