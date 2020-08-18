 Skip to main content
Video: Charles Barkley butchers Kyle Kuzma’s name as ‘Karl’

August 18, 2020
by Larry Brown

Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley was on another level with his pregame commentary before Game 1 of the Los Angeles Lakers-Portland Trail Blazers playoff series on Tuesday, and we don’t necessarily mean that in a good way.

Barkley butchered two Lakers players names. He called Kyle Kuzma “Karl,” and then hilariously downplayed it.

As if that weren’t enough, Barkley also called Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (aka “KCP”) “CP3,” which is actually Chris Paul’s nickname.

Look, we don’t want to say that Barkley was maybe drinking something before the show, but between these name mix-ups and him saying Portland will win the series, there is a good reason to question his sanity. We jest when we say he may have been drinking, but it wouldn’t be the first time Barkley showed up for work drunk.

