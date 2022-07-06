Video: Chet Holmgren pays homage to NBA MVP with sweet move

Chet Holmgren left a strong impression during his first exhibition game with his new team.

The No. 2 overall pick scored 23 points in 23 minutes during his Oklahoma City Thunder’s 98-77 win over the Utah Jazz in the Salt Lake City Summer League on Tuesday.

Holmgren went 4/6 on threes and had six blocks as he showcased his all-around game.

What really stood out was when Holmgren did his best Dirk Nowitzki impression. Check out this jumper he made during the second quarter:

Chet Holmgren already doing the Dirk pic.twitter.com/hyBA0oNSIp — Bally Sports Oklahoma (@BallySportsOK) July 6, 2022

In case you’re not sold, here’s a side-by-side of Holmgren and Dirk.

this is uncanny 👀 🤯 Chet Holmgren 2022 Dirk Nowitzki 2011pic.twitter.com/yV1KWTBZB2 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 6, 2022

Haters will tell you it’s one thing to do it over Pau Gasol in the NBA playoffs and another to do it in a summer league game. But it’s still a good sign for Thunder fans to see all of the former Gonzaga star’s skills.

Holmgren could end up being Sam Presti’s latest draft steal.