Video: Chris Paul, Billy Crystal share hug after Game 6

Chris Paul and famous actor Billy Crystal shared a moment after Game 6.

Paul’s Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Wednesday night to win the Western Conference. This was Paul’s first season with the Suns following six with the Clippers, and it resulted in CP3’s first trip to the NBA Finals.

During his time playing for the Clippers, Paul developed relationships with some of the fans who gave them great support. That includes Crystal, who is known for sitting courtside at Clippers home games.

CP3 gave Crystal a big hug after the Suns won in LA.

CP3 & Billy Crystal hugging on Chris’ way to the NBA Finals makes Mark happy pic.twitter.com/OvRgJ6WKr5 — Mark Ellis (@markellislive) July 1, 2021

Paul also shouted out Crystal in his postgame interview and said he still loves Clippers fans from his time in LA.

Chris Paul giving love to #ClipperNation after accepting the Western Conference Championship trophy at Staples Center: "@BillyCrystal, that's my family… I'll always be a Clipper. I love these fans." pic.twitter.com/d54IZS9Tzg — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 1, 2021

Many fans around the league were happy for Paul for finally advancing to the conference finals and now his first NBA Finals. That sentiment was clear when he hugged Paul.