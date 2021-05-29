Video: Chris Paul committed dirty trip against Kyle Kuzma

Chris Paul committed a dirty trip against Kyle Kuzma in Game 3 of the Phoenix Suns-Los Angeles Lakers playoff series on Thursday night.

CP3 was dribbling beyond the 3-point line and declined a screen. He kicked his leg out and tripped Kuzma. Then CP3 offered to help up Kuzma, as if he hadn’t just tripped him. LeBron James brushed CP3 aside and wouldn’t let him help up Kuzma.

Chris Paul is a great player, but this is the type of stuff he consistently does that makes me not root for him as a player. It was the Lebron arm grab in Game 1. And now tripping Kuzma in Game 2https://t.co/BcRLKJtWxz — DMavs Fan (@DMavs_Fan) May 28, 2021

Paul is 36 and has lots of veteran savvy, but he also has a reputation for committing dirty plays such as this one. Earlier in the series, he was accused of committing a dirty play on LeBron James. In 2018, he committed a cheap shot on Kevin Durant. In 2019, he also had a questionable play on LeBron.

These sorts of plays are part of Paul’s behavior as a player. It just looks bad when he tries to play it off as if he didn’t do anything.