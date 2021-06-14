 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, June 13, 2021

Video: Chris Paul, Michael Malone shared big embrace after series

June 13, 2021
by Larry Brown

Chris Paul Suns

Chris Paul and Michael Malone shared a big embrace after the series between their teams ended on Sunday night.

Paul’s Phoenix Suns beat Malone’s Denver Nuggets 125-118 in Game 4 to sweep their Western Conference semifinals series. Even though his team just got swept, Malone gave much love to Paul, his former player.

Take a look at this close embrace between the men:

That was great sportsmanship from Malone, who probably was disappointed over his team being swept.

Malone also praised Paul postgame as one of the great players all-time.

Malone served as an assistant coach on the New Orleans Hornets from 2010-2011 when CP3 was on the team. Paul said the feelings between them were mutual. He said Malone was one of his favorite coaches.

Even though both teams were trying hard to win, it’s cool to see the nice sportsmanship after the competition ends.

The Suns are now in the Western Conference finals and await the winners of the Jazz-Clippers series. The Nuggets go home but got a consolation with their first ever MVP award.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus