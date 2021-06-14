Video: Chris Paul, Michael Malone shared big embrace after series

Chris Paul and Michael Malone shared a big embrace after the series between their teams ended on Sunday night.

Paul’s Phoenix Suns beat Malone’s Denver Nuggets 125-118 in Game 4 to sweep their Western Conference semifinals series. Even though his team just got swept, Malone gave much love to Paul, his former player.

Take a look at this close embrace between the men:

Did Mike Malone just kiss Chris Paul’s neck??????? pic.twitter.com/Rt4KE0Linz — Joshua (@joshua_r35) June 14, 2021

That was great sportsmanship from Malone, who probably was disappointed over his team being swept.

Malone also praised Paul postgame as one of the great players all-time.

Coach Malone postgame: "I wish we could've played them full strength…but no excuses." "Give them a lot of credit." "Chris Paul could arguably be the greatest point guard of all time." — Katy Winge (@katywinge) June 14, 2021

Malone served as an assistant coach on the New Orleans Hornets from 2010-2011 when CP3 was on the team. Paul said the feelings between them were mutual. He said Malone was one of his favorite coaches.

Chris Paul said Michael Malone is one of his favorite coaches through his career. When Malone was coaching Paul with Monty in New Orleans, Paul and Malone would always be texting ahead of games going through certain plays. Credited Denver for taking on the identity of its coach. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) June 7, 2021

Even though both teams were trying hard to win, it’s cool to see the nice sportsmanship after the competition ends.

The Suns are now in the Western Conference finals and await the winners of the Jazz-Clippers series. The Nuggets go home but got a consolation with their first ever MVP award.