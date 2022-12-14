Video shows superfan ‘Clipper Darrell’ getting punched by arena security

LA Clippers superfan “Clipper Darrell” was involved in an ugly incident with security at the Crypto.com Arena this week.

Video went viral on Wednesday showing “Clipper Darrell” (whose real name is Darrell Bailey) trying to bypass a security guard inside the arena during Monday’s game between the Clippers and the Boston Celtics. The guard refused to allow Darrell to pass and put his hands on Darrell. When Darrell swung his arm up to free himself, the guard responded with a right-handed punch to Darrell’s jaw, knocking him to the ground.

Here is the video, which was originally posted by TMZ.

Clipper Darrell was punched in the face and knocked down to the ground by security at Monday's #Clippers–#Celtics game at Crypto Arena in L.A. Police aren't involved. Could change. pic.twitter.com/mnSk9IItcB — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) December 14, 2022

Crypto.com Arena president Lee Zeidman addressed the incident, saying the guard had been fired from his position and also arrested by the LAPD.

“Clipper Darrell became involved in a verbal and then physical altercation,” Zeidman told TMZ. “After receiving immediate medical attention, Darrell was transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and treatment. An investigation of the incident was launched which determined [that] the employee’s behavior [was] a direct violation of our training and approved responses, resulting in the immediate termination and arrest of the employee by the LAPD.”

Darrell is reportedly suffering from headaches and is still in a lot of pain after the punch. You can read TMZ’s full reporting on the incident here.

A Clippers season-ticket holder for over two decades, Darrell is staple at Clippers home games with his trademark blue-and-red suit and his loud chants of “Let’s go Clippers! Let’s go!” But he is a largely unpopular figure within the Clippers’ fanbase because of his alleged self-promotional ways. Darrell also created controversy earlier this year with some divisive social media posts.