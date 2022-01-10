Superfan Clipper Darrell sparks controversy with Donald Sterling posts

LA Clippers’ superfan Clipper Darrell ironically broke the No. 1 rule of the Clippers fandom this week.

Clipper Darrell sparked controversy over the weekend with social media posts about disgraced former Clippers owner Donald Sterling. In posts to Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, Clipper Darrell shared photos of himself with Sterling, captioning them, “I miss my buddy.”

I wish to preserve this tweet in case @clipperdarrell decides to delete it. pic.twitter.com/zLcNpGdwtE — LakeShowHoopsᴾᴴ (@LakeShowHoopsPH) January 9, 2022

The posts were promptly met with backlash from Clippers fans. Joining the chorus was ex-Clippers guard Baron Davis, who played for the team during the Sterling era.

“We always miss the ones who hate us the most,” Davis’ response to Clipper Darrell said in part.

“Bye !! We don’t have time in 2022,” added Davis about Clipper Darrell.

All of Clipper Darrell’s posts have since been deleted.

Sterling owned the Clippers from 1981 to 2014 before he was banned from the NBA for life for making racially-insensitive remarks. Current Clippers owner Steve Ballmer then purchased the team.

As for Clipper Darrell, whose real name is Darrell Bailey, he is one of the best-known Clippers fans. He has been a season-ticket holder for several decades and remains a prominent presence at all the team’s home games with his loud chants and his vibrant red-and-blue suit.

But Clipper Darrell is not particularly popular within the Clippers’ own fanbase. He has been criticized for supposedly being a self-serving attention-seeker.

Clipper Darrell has also faced other controversies related to his fandom before, some even dating back to the time that Sterling owned the team.

Photo: Jan 10, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling attends the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. The Clippers defeated the Lakers 123-87. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports