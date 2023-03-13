Funny video of Darvin Ham trying to draw up play goes viral

Darvin Ham definitely did not do himself any favors with a viral video from Sunday’s loss the New York Knicks.

Late in the fourth quarter of his team’s 112-108 defeat, the Los Angeles Lakers head coach Ham was seen trying to draw up a play in the huddle. But Ham didn’t actually appear to be drawing up anything remotely resembling basketball strategy. Instead, it looked like he was just scribbling aimlessly.

Take a look.

What the hell was Darvin Ham cooking? pic.twitter.com/m4skFxzL8d — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 13, 2023

We are actually willing to give Ham the benefit of the doubt there. Perhaps his marker ran out of ink and he was simply trying to get it to write again.

But Ham, who is 33-35 in his first season as Lakers coach, might not get the same luxury from fans of the team. Ham has been criticized for everything from his questionable rotations to his poor clock management (including a surreal sequence on Sunday in which the Lakers waited for over 14 seconds to foul the Knicks in the closing moments of a one-possession game). Ham has had a rough go of things with some heated locker room incidents as well.