Video: Derrick Rose was emotional when learning of Mitchell Robinson’s injury

There are few players in NBA history who know more about overcoming significant injuries than Derrick Rose, which almost certainly explains why the New York Knicks star reacted the way he did when he learned of Mitchell Robinson’s latest injury.

Robinson left New York’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in the first quarter with a foot injury. Reports quickly surfaced that the 7-footer has a broken foot, but Rose was unaware of the extent of the injury until he spoke with the MSG Network live after the game. The point guard became very emotional when he rceived the news and had to cut his interview short.

Derrick Rose finds out about Mitchell Robinson's injury on live TV. Man. (via @TheKnicksWall) pic.twitter.com/B4roteQjBA — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 28, 2021

Robinson just returned on March 21 after missing 15 games with a broken hand. The 22-year-old will now be out for an extended period with the foot injury.

Rose, of course, is a former MVP who once had Hall of Fame potential, but his career was derailed by knee injuries. You can understand why news of an injury to a teammate would bother him so much — especially a teammate who just fought his way back from a previous injury.