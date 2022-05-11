Video: DJ Khaled gets cozy with Erik Spoelstra on sideline

DJ Khaled had his Drake moment on Tuesday night.

DJ Khaled, a famous record producer, was sitting courtside next to the Miami Heat bench for the team’s Game 5 contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. After giving the ball to Max Strus in the third quarter, Khaled was pumped up.

He walked towards the scorer’s table to pump up the fans. Then on his way back to his seat, he rubbed the shoulders of Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

.@djkhaled was PUMPED after handing the ball to Max Strus 😂 pic.twitter.com/1oBkPgWa1A — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 11, 2022

Those who saw that moment were likely reminded of what happened a few years ago.

Three years ago, Drake was seen massaging the shoulders of Raptors coach Nick Nurse during a playoff game against the Bucks. The NBA wound up speaking with Drake about his behavior. Khaled will likely avoid such an inquisition since he’s not getting into beefs with players regularly. His shoulder rub also was extremely brief.