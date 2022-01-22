Video: Doc Rivers got irritated with question about blown lead

Doc Rivers was not happy with the suggestion that he pulled “The Doc Rivers Special” on Friday night.

The Philadelphia 76ers played the LA Clippers at home and went up by as many as 24 points in the second half. They collapsed late in the game however, and the Clippers ended up coming back to win 102-101.

Rivers was asked afterwards how much of the blown lead was on coaching.

“I don’t know,” replied a clearly annoyed Rivers. “Would you ask Pop [San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich] that question? No you wouldn’t. So don’t ask me that question. I’ve earned that.”

Here is the video, per Logan Reever of abc27 News in Pennsylvania.

"Would you ask Pop that question? No you wouldn't. So don't ask me that question. I've earned that." Doc Rivers when asked how much of a 24-point blown lead was on coaching #Sixers pic.twitter.com/uOEhEQXU2L — Logan Reever (@loganreever) January 22, 2022

The implication that the reporter was making (and that got Rivers so irritated) is that Rivers has a long history of blowing big leads as a head coach. He is the only coach in NBA history to blow three separate 3-1 leads in the playoffs, twice with the LA Clippers and once with Orlando. Even in Philly, Rivers has blown larger leads on bigger stages than Friday’s game.

Rivers obviously did not appreciate that suggestion though. It is not the first time this season either that Rivers has gotten irked by a Sixers reporter.