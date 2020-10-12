 Skip to main content
Video: Erik Spoelstra starts crying in postgame press conference

October 11, 2020
by Larry Brown

Erik Spoelstra

Erik Spoelstra was emotional after his Miami Heat’s season came to an end on Sunday with a 106-93 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Spoelstra was crying and had to wipe some tears off his face before beginning his postgame press conference.

Though the Heat didn’t reach their goal of winning the championship, they came darn close.

The Heat improbably went from being the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference when the season shutdown in March to making it to the NBA Finals. Then they won two games in the series despite Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo both getting hurt.

The Heat’s players have a tireless work ethic, a never-say-die attitude, and a lot to be proud of. Spoelstra may have been thinking about all they overcame in order to get to the sixth game of the Finals. Seeing it all come to an end has to be difficult emotionally.

