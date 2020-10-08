Erik Spoelstra has awesome quote about no one believing in Heat

The Miami Heat would need a historic comeback to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, and there are very few people who believe they have a chance of pulling it off. Erik Spoelstra insists the team is paying zero attention to the naysayers.

While meeting with reporters on Thursday, Spoelstra offered a great quote about the Heat’s mindset heading into Game 5 and facing elimination.

Erik Spoelstra "We don't give a S-H-I-T on what everybody else thinks" pic.twitter.com/l5MaEMca72 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 8, 2020

“We think it’s a really competitive series. We have a purpose for why we’re here — we’re competing for a title,” Spoelstra said. “It’s the first team to four wins. There’s a lot of different narratives out there. We don’t give a S-H-*-T what anybody else thinks.”

What else can he say? The Heat need to somehow rattle off three straight wins against a team that looks far superior to them. They weren’t expected to make the Finals to begin with, so they have been overcoming long odds for several weeks now. The only logical approach is to treat the Finals like a one-game series every time they touch the floor.

It’s worth noting that Spoelstra had a very similar quote about the Heat being down 2-0 in the series, and the team responded with a win in Game 3. He’s hoping for similar results on Friday night.