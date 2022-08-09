 Skip to main content
Video: Ex-Cavaliers guard throws punch during pro-am game

August 8, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Brandon Goodwin looking on

Jan 22, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Brandon Goodwin (0) reacts after their win against the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

This past weekend saw some malice at the pro-am.

Ex-Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin participated in a pro-am game in Atlanta on Sunday. At one point in the contest, Goodwin lost his cool and threw a punch at Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland. The punch did not connect however, and the two were quickly separated. Here is the video (with Goodwin wearing the dark No. 0 jersey).

Goodwin played on a two-way contract with the Cavs last season but is still looking for a new team. He was previously on the Nuggets in 2018-19 but was not teammates with Hyland, who was a rookie last year.

The full sequence that led up to the altercation between Goodwin and Hyland can be seen in the highlight video below.

Pro-am games provide some of the most pure and exciting basketball of the NBA offseason. But they can also get extremely heated, as we also saw during a different pro-am competition over the weekend.

