Video: Ex-Cavaliers guard throws punch during pro-am game

This past weekend saw some malice at the pro-am.

Ex-Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin participated in a pro-am game in Atlanta on Sunday. At one point in the contest, Goodwin lost his cool and threw a punch at Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland. The punch did not connect however, and the two were quickly separated. Here is the video (with Goodwin wearing the dark No. 0 jersey).

Former Nugget Brandon Goodwin threw a punch at Bones Hyland at a Pro-Am today in Atlanta.pic.twitter.com/De6luqktqj — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) August 8, 2022

Goodwin played on a two-way contract with the Cavs last season but is still looking for a new team. He was previously on the Nuggets in 2018-19 but was not teammates with Hyland, who was a rookie last year.

The full sequence that led up to the altercation between Goodwin and Hyland can be seen in the highlight video below.

Pro-am games provide some of the most pure and exciting basketball of the NBA offseason. But they can also get extremely heated, as we also saw during a different pro-am competition over the weekend.