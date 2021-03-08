Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo shares cute moment with son Liam

Giannis Antetokounmpo shared a cute moment with his son Liam at the All-Star Game in Atlanta on Sunday.

Liam was on the court at State Farm Arena before the game. Giannis dribbled the ball around and then gave it to his son, who bounced it back to him.

This Giannis and Liam moment pic.twitter.com/RmYmd4WM2B — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 8, 2021

Giannis’ son just turned one year old.

“This is the first time he’s come to watch me play in the All-Star Game,” Antetokounmpo said of his son.

Giannis won All-Star Game MVP and dedicated it to Liam.

“This is for him. It’s just fun to have family around,” Giannis said.

Antetokounmpo set a record in the game by going 16/16 from the field. Having his son there as a special member of the audience may have motivated him to play his best.