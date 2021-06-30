Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo suffers knee injury in Game 4

Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a knee injury during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night.

Midway through the third quarter of Game 4 between his Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks, Giannis went up to try and block a pass. Clint Capela, who made the alley-oop, landed and collided with Antetokounmpo, whose left leg went backwards.

Giannis’ left knee was hyperextended, sending the two-time NBA MVP to the ground.

This is the Giannis knee injury. It looks gruesome, but hoping it isn't pic.twitter.com/DjuGLeV91F — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) June 30, 2021

Antetokounmpo was helped off the floor by his brother, Thanasis. Giannis was later seen walking on his own around the locker room. He was actually able to return to the Bucks’ bench a few minutes later. He eventually returned to the locker room and had a limp.

Milwaukee was trailing at the time of Antetokounmpo’s injury. The Hawks were looking to even the series despite playing Game 4 without their star, Trae Young.