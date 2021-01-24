Video: Heat security breaks up Kyrie Irving-Bam Adebayo jersey exchange

Kyrie Irving and Bam Adebayo tried to exchange jerseys after Saturday night’s game between their teams, but a Miami Heat security guard wasn’t having it.

The security worker spotted the two players about to hug and swap jerseys, so he stepped in to ensure they were separated.

Heat security had to break up Kyrie and Bam Adebayo from hugging after the game. pic.twitter.com/8rViHGY2Et — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 24, 2021

The NBA recently announced new rules to crack down on player interactions as a precautionary measure regarding COVID-19. One of the new rule was the prevention of postgame jersey swaps and players hugging.

“During the pre- and post-game periods, players must limit interactions to elbow or fist bumps, avoid extended socializing and maintain 6 feet of distance as much as possible,” the new rules state.

Adebayo and Irving were violating that rule, which is why they were separated.

The Brooklyn Nets won the game 128-124 over the Miami Heat despite 41 from Adebayo.