Video: Ivica Zubac makes mindblowing error in Clippers game

Ivica Zubac made a blunder that was so bad one has to wonder what he was thinking.

Zubac’s Los Angeles Clippers were facing the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night in OKC. The Thunder had just made a 3-pointer to take a 46-43 lead with just under 10 seconds before halftime.

The Clippers inbounded the ball to Zubac who, inexplicably, launched a full-court heave despite eight seconds being left on the clock.

Zubac went for the full court shot with 8 seconds left on the clock 🤣 @shaqtin pic.twitter.com/wAuGGYT5v5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 26, 2022

To be fair, Zubac hit the rim on the shot, so he was closer to making it than Russell Westbrook on a 15-foot jumper.

The only possible explanation is that Zubac was confused and thought there was only one second left and not eight.

The big man finished with 10 points, 14 rebounds and 7 blocks in his Clippers’ 108-94 loss.