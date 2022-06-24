Video: Jabari Smith had tough reaction to being passed in draft

Jabari Smith entered Thursday’s NBA Draft as the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Orlando Magic. Instead, he wound up going third.

The former Auburn forward was pretty disappointed upon realizing that he wouldn’t be going in the top two picks. Take a look at his reaction after the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 pick.

Jabari Smith Jr. reacting after Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren went No. 1 and 2 in the #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/HpkZJHEwRd — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 24, 2022

The Magic took Paolo Banchero with the first pick, stunning many people, including the former Duke star. Then, even with Smith still available, Oklahoma City took Holmgren. The Thunder’s choice of Holmgren was not too surprising given all the reports about the situation.

That left Smith to go No. 3 overall to Houston.

Based on his comments and attitude, Smith may be entering the NBA with something to prove. Perhaps slipping to No. 3 will serve as a motivational tool for the Rockets rookie.