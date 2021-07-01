Video: Jalen Rose tells ESPN that Maria Taylor needs a raise

Maria Taylor is in contract negotiations with ESPN, and Jalen Rose has her back.

Rose was talking during ESPN’s “Countdown” show prior to Game 6 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers. The subject of Reggie Jackson’s contract came up, and Jay Williams argue in favor of Jackson getting paid.

“If you’re great at what you do, you deserve the bag,” Williams said.

That was a perfect transition for Rose to bring up Taylor.

“If that’s the case, Maria need a raise,” Rose said.

Jalen Rose says Maria Taylor needs a raise on NBA countdown amid reports she turned down $5 million/yr contract extension from ESPN pic.twitter.com/k2VZfn1V61 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 1, 2021

Rose’s comments come the day a report said Taylor and ESPN were in a contract dispute.

Taylor’s contract with the network reportedly ends around July 20. ESPN reportedly offered her $5 million a year, which she turned down. Now the two sides are said to be further apart in contract talks.