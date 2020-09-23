Video: Jamal Murray gets flagrant foul for elbow to LeBron James’ jaw

Jamal Murray was called for a flagrant foul for an elbow to LeBron James’ jaw.

James’ Los Angeles Lakers were taking the ball out early in the third quarter of Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday. After inbounding the ball, James then went to screen Murray. Murray elbowed James in the jaw as he was fighting off the screen.

Bron took a elbow from Murray pic.twitter.com/RyM7y83UBw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 23, 2020

The officials in the game reviewed the play and gave Murray the flagrant foul.

James made one of two free throws following the flagrant foul. He missed a jumper after that but then made three baskets in a row for the Lakers.

Murray had 14 points and 10 assists through that point in the game.