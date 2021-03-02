Video: Jamal Murray had hilarious reaction to Richard Jefferson in postgame interview

Video of a hilarious reaction Jamal Murray had when speaking with Richard Jefferson in a recent postgame interview went viral on Monday.

Murray scored 25 points in his Denver Nuggets’ 122-105 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 14. After the game, he participated in a postgame interview. But Murray didn’t know who his interview was with. He was stunned to hear the interviewer sternly tell him not to “yessir” him.

And who was on the other end of the interview? Jefferson. Stay until the end for Murray’s smile.

Murray himself enjoyed the video and tweeted about it.

It’s the smile at the end for me https://t.co/7pWMV220CZ — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) March 2, 2021

The catch is that Jefferson is now a broadcaster after retiring from the NBA three years ago. His final season in 2017-2018 was spent with the Nuggets during Murray’s second season with the team.

Obviously Murray did not realize it was his former teammate doing the interview and was stunned to hear someone talk to him like that.

As we’ve seen, Jefferson can be pretty witty at a moment’s notice.