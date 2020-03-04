Video: Richard Jefferson had hilarious line about fan’s wife

Richard Jefferson is impossibly quick-witted.

Jefferson played 17 seasons in the NBA before calling it quits after the 2017-2018 season. He has served as a TV broadcaster since, and he’s been well-served by his quick wit.

A fan on Twitter @aDANCYlife shared this funny video that showed Jefferson with a hilarious burn. The fan was recording a video prior to a February 22 game between the Bucks and 76ers. The fan asked Jefferson to say hi to his wife. Jefferson responded, “I’ll text her.”

What a great line.

ESPN personality Jay Williams, seen at the bottom right of the video, seemed to like it too.

In case you don’t get it, Jefferson was joking that he already has the woman’s phone number because they have an intimate relationship. And yes, Jefferson has shown before he is a really funny dude.