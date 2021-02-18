Video: Jeopardy! contestants hilariously had no clue who Jimmy Butler was

Jimmy Butler raised his profile even further by leading the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals in the Orlando bubble last season. But three contestants who were on “Jeopardy!” for an episode that aired this week still have no absolutely no idea who he is.

The Heat star was the subject of a clue on an episode of the popular quiz show. While the clue referenced Butler’s “Big Face Coffee” barista business and even included a picture of Butler for good measure, not a single contestant rang in to respond. Check out the video:

Even when they donâ€™t play, itâ€™s still a tough night for the Heat. No one got the clue for Jimmy Butler on Jeopardy tonight. #HEATTwitter pic.twitter.com/CuiEKj8Gw1 — Will Manso (@WillManso) February 17, 2021

Butler is far from an obscure player. He is a five-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA selection, and even represented the United States when they won the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

That said, “Jeopardy!” contestants have a long history of getting stumped by sports clues. Just last year, we saw an even more disastrous NBA-related moment on the show.