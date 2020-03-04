Video: Jeopardy! contestant completely botched Joel Embiid’s nickname

There are a lot of smart contestants on “Jeopardy!”, but those players don’t know everything. We were reminded of that from an embarrassing fail that took place on Wednesday night’s show.

One of the categories for the program happened to be “Current Sports Nicknames.” The $1,000 clue asked for Joel Embiid’s nickname, noting that Embiid’s nickname matches the Philadelphia 76ers’ strategy for improving the team.

The answer, of course, is “The Process,” but contestant Paul thought it was “Do a 180”. Here’s the video:

Embiid has been going with “The Process” as his nickname for a good four years or so now, but I think we may have to change it to “Do a 180.”

Yes, Joel “Do a 180” Embiid sounds so much better. What do you think?

Here’s another video of Jeopardy contestants getting sports questions wrong on a past show.