pixel 1
header
Sunday, July 12, 2020

Video: JJ Redick shotguns a beer in NBA bubble after Twitter challenge

July 12, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Players have only been at the NBA bubble in Orlando for a few days now, but they are already finding creative ways to stay busy while following quarantine orders. For JJ Redick, that involved slamming a beer during a post-practice soak.

Reddick shared a photo on Saturday of a water fountain that was out of use due to health and safety protocols, so the New Orleans Pelicans veteran opted for a Bud Light instead. He then said he would shotgun a Bud Light the next day if he got 10,000 retweets.

The retweets came pouring in, so Redick made good on his promise. He did some “multitasking” while sitting in an ice bath after practice.

We’ve heard a variety of complaints from players about the Orlando bubble already, but Redick seems to be getting by just fun. Life could be worse.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus