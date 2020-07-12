Video: JJ Redick shotguns a beer in NBA bubble after Twitter challenge

Players have only been at the NBA bubble in Orlando for a few days now, but they are already finding creative ways to stay busy while following quarantine orders. For JJ Redick, that involved slamming a beer during a post-practice soak.

Reddick shared a photo on Saturday of a water fountain that was out of use due to health and safety protocols, so the New Orleans Pelicans veteran opted for a Bud Light instead. He then said he would shotgun a Bud Light the next day if he got 10,000 retweets.

Inclement weather shut us down on 14. 10,000 retweets by tomorrow at 5 pm and I will shotgun a BL during tomorrow’s round. — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) July 11, 2020

The retweets came pouring in, so Redick made good on his promise. He did some “multitasking” while sitting in an ice bath after practice.

We’ve heard a variety of complaints from players about the Orlando bubble already, but Redick seems to be getting by just fun. Life could be worse.