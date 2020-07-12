Video: JJ Redick shotguns a beer in NBA bubble after Twitter challenge
Players have only been at the NBA bubble in Orlando for a few days now, but they are already finding creative ways to stay busy while following quarantine orders. For JJ Redick, that involved slamming a beer during a post-practice soak.
Reddick shared a photo on Saturday of a water fountain that was out of use due to health and safety protocols, so the New Orleans Pelicans veteran opted for a Bud Light instead. He then said he would shotgun a Bud Light the next day if he got 10,000 retweets.
Inclement weather shut us down on 14. 10,000 retweets by tomorrow at 5 pm and I will shotgun a BL during tomorrow’s round.
— JJ Redick (@jj_redick) July 11, 2020
The retweets came pouring in, so Redick made good on his promise. He did some “multitasking” while sitting in an ice bath after practice.
Sorry meant to post this earlier. Multitasking post practice. @budlight @NBABubbleLife pic.twitter.com/pBsau1SHoQ
— JJ Redick (@jj_redick) July 12, 2020
We’ve heard a variety of complaints from players about the Orlando bubble already, but Redick seems to be getting by just fun. Life could be worse.