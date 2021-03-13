Video: Joel Embiid suffers hyperextended knee injury

Joel Embiid suffered a knee injury in the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

Embiid was coming down after a dunk in the third quarter and appeared to hyperextend his left knee as he landed.

Embiid looked like he hyper extended his left knee, damn pic.twitter.com/0UZAYuxqIa — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 13, 2021

Embiid went down after hurting his knee and grabbed it in pain. The Sixers big man was able to walk off the court on his own, but he was limping as he went to the locker room.

There was scary scene here after Embiid injured himself after a dunk in the third quarter. He ended up walking off the court, limping. pic.twitter.com/tl2iakzrLJ — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) March 13, 2021

Embiid had 23 points and 7 rebounds at the time of his injury.