#pounditFriday, March 12, 2021

Video: Joel Embiid suffers hyperextended knee injury

March 12, 2021
by Larry Brown

Joel Embiid suffered a knee injury in the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

Embiid was coming down after a dunk in the third quarter and appeared to hyperextend his left knee as he landed.

Embiid went down after hurting his knee and grabbed it in pain. The Sixers big man was able to walk off the court on his own, but he was limping as he went to the locker room.

Embiid had 23 points and 7 rebounds at the time of his injury.

