 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, June 13, 2022

Video: Jordan Poole gets away with ridiculous flop on Marcus Smart

June 13, 2022
by Larry Brown

Jordan Poole covers his face

Jordan Poole got away with an absolutely ridiculous flop during Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday between his Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics.

Golden State was leading 82-74 in the fourth quarter when Marcus Smart took an inbounds pass from Jayson Tatum. Smart had shoved Poole, and Poole responded by pulling Smart’s arm. Smart’s left arm flailed, so Poole pretended like he had been hit in the face by Smart.

Take a look at the acting job and delayed reaction from Poole:

As pathetic of a display as that was, it worked. Smart was called for a technical foul. Poole made the technical free throw and then followed up with a jumper to put the Warriors up by 11.

That was a badly blown call by the officials.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus