Video: Jordan Poole gets away with ridiculous flop on Marcus Smart

Jordan Poole got away with an absolutely ridiculous flop during Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday between his Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics.

Golden State was leading 82-74 in the fourth quarter when Marcus Smart took an inbounds pass from Jayson Tatum. Smart had shoved Poole, and Poole responded by pulling Smart’s arm. Smart’s left arm flailed, so Poole pretended like he had been hit in the face by Smart.

Take a look at the acting job and delayed reaction from Poole:

Not sure about this foul call on Marcus Smart pic.twitter.com/zMf8lsKlDz — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 14, 2022

As pathetic of a display as that was, it worked. Smart was called for a technical foul. Poole made the technical free throw and then followed up with a jumper to put the Warriors up by 11.

That was a badly blown call by the officials.