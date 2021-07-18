Video: Jrue Holiday, Giannis Antetokounmpo combine for game-sealing play

Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined for a game-sealing play to win Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night in Phoenix, Ariz.

The Milwaukee Bucks were leading 120-119 with under 20 seconds left in the game. Devin Booker had the ball for the Suns and drove to the basket. He got tied up and was stripped of the ball by Holiday. Not only did Holiday get the steal, but he dribbled down the court and then threw a perfect pass to Giannis for an alley-oop:

Jrue rips it.

Giannis runs the floor.

Jrue lobs it up.. Giannis hammer!@Bucks up 4 with 9.8 left in Game 5.#NBAFinals on ABC pic.twitter.com/xKhjNrgdbf — NBA (@NBA) July 18, 2021

What a play by both of them.

Antetokounmpo was fouled by Chris Paul on the alley-oop and attempted a free throw but missed. Milwaukee got an offensive rebound and was fouled again. Khris Middleton went 1-for-2 at the line, giving the Bucks a 123-119 lead, which was the final.

Milwaukee is now up 3-2 in the series. This was the second time in a row that the Bucks sealed a win with a great defensive play at the end.