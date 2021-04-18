 Skip to main content
Video: Juan Toscano-Anderson gets hurt in nasty fall over scorer’s table

April 17, 2021
by Larry Brown

Juan Toscano Anderson

Juan Toscano-Anderson got hurt while making a hero play in the fourth quarter on Saturday night.

Toscano-Anderson’s Golden State Warriors were down 101-100 to the Boston Celtics with under six minutes to go. The Warriors missed a three-point attempt, and the ball was deflected towards the sideline. Toscano-Anderson tried to chase the ball down before it went out of bounds. He was able to do so but fell over the scorer’s table near midcourt.

Toscano-Anderson was able to walk to the locker room but exited the game. He had four points, six rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes before exiting the game.

The 27-year-old from Marquette is in his second season with the Warriors.

