Video: Kawhi Leonard got bunny ears from Marcus Morris and was not amused

Do not mess with Kawhi Leonard when he has his gameface on.

Marcus Morris messed with Leonard late in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 126-103 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in Orlando, Fla. on Saturday. Morris gave Leonard the classic bunny ears, and Kawhi was not amused.

The look Kawhi gives Marcus Morris pic.twitter.com/tCvKmKciqH — ESPN (@espn) August 2, 2020

When it’s game time for Kawhi, it’s game time.

Leonard was the second-leading scorer for the Clippers in the win, putting up 24 points, six rebounds and five assists. Paul George led the team with 28 points, most of which came on his eight three-pointers. Morris had nine points.

The Clippers got out to such a big lead in the game early on that none of their starters played more than 27 minutes, leaving plenty of time for laughs on the bench — or serious faces, if you’re Kawhi.