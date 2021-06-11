Video: Kevin Durant, PJ Tucker get technical fouls for altercation

Kevin Durant and PJ Tucker got into it during the third quarter of Game 3 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, resulting in double technicals.

Durant was driving to the basket and stopped to gather. He was slapped on the wrist by Tucker, who got called for a foul. Tucker objected to the foul call, so Durant came over to tell Tucker otherwise. That led the players to get into it:

Kevin Durant and PJ Tucker got right into each other's faces. pic.twitter.com/wB4IvtAUxv — ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2021

Durant did not back down and got right in Tucker’s face. The two players were called for technical fouls.

Tucker was in the game for mostly his defensive prowess. He wasn’t producing on the offensive end and finished the game without scoring a point.