Video: Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook share nice embrace after preseason game

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook seem to be back on very friendly terms.

KD and Westbrook shared a nice postgame embrace after a preseason game between the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards on Sunday night.

Russ and KD dap up postgame pic.twitter.com/yYu80kMgnZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2020

Durant had 15 points in 24 minutes, while Westbrook did not play.

The two were teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2009-2016 until Durant signed with the Golden State Warriors. Westbrook remained with the Thunder until being traded to Houston last year. He was recently traded to Washington for John Wall.

Westbrook held something against Durant after KD left for Golden State and the two had some beef at first. But it’s been four years since that happened, and the two are on much better terms now.