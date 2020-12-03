Russell Westbrook traded for John Wall in blockbuster deal

Russell Westbrook wanted a trade from the Houston Rockets, and he is getting his way. Only this is probably not the destination he was envisioning.

Westbrook is being traded to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a protected 2023 first-round draft pick, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday.

A report a month ago said Westbrook was not happy with Houston’s culture and offense and wanted a trade. Following reports said there wasn’t a big market for Westbrook and that a deal might not materialize too soon.

However, there was talk of a possible Westbrook-for-Wall swap, though Washington denied those reports. And now it is happening.

Wall did not play at all last season, only played 32 games the year before, and 41 games the season before that. He has dealt with multiple injuries, including an Achilles tendon injury, and injuries to his knee and heels.

For his career, the former No. 1 overall pick has averaged 19.0 points, 9.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He is owed $41.2 million next season, $44.3 million the following season, and he has a $47.3 million player option for 2023-2024. Westbrook’s contract is nearly identical.

Both are point guards, though at 32, Westbrook is older and averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game last season.

Westbrook will be reunited with his coach in Oklahoma City, Scott Brooks. Wall will be reunited in Houston with his college teammate, DeMarcus Cousins.