Video: Little kid trash talks Zion Williamson at Pelicans star’s camp

July 7, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Zion Williamson interacts with a camper

Zion Williamson is riding high after he agreed to a massive contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans last week, but a young kid did his best to knock the former first overall pick down a peg on Thursday.

Williamson is hosting a youth basketball camp at a YMCA in New Orleans. During the first day, a youngster had some hilarious trash talk for Williamson. The boy said his stepfather is as tall as Williamson and plays better defense. Zion wasn’t having it.

At least the kid ended with, “I still think you’re the best player, though.”

Everything about that exchange was hilarious. Most adults would be starstruck meeting an NBA star like Williamson, but that camper was not all that impressed. Maybe Williamson can use the smack talk as motivation next season.

.

