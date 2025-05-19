New video emerges of Knicks fans throwing objects at Brian Windhorst

Brian Windhorst’s walk back to his hotel after Friday’s game was apparently even worse than it initially seemed.

New video emerged this week showing some New York Knicks fans throwing objects at the ESPN commentator Windhorst after the team’s victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their second-round series on Friday. The win at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y. gave the Knicks their first conference finals berth since 2000.

The new footage showed Windhorst walking outside of the Madison Square Garden area with a backpack on and having what appeared to be cans and other objects thrown at him as he was walking away. You can see the video at the link here.

At the tail end of that video appears to have been the moment where a Knicks fan accosted Windhorst by sticking a phone in his face to film and hurling expletives at him. That video initially surfaced on Saturday.

Knicks fans were upset about Windhorst’s seemingly biased commentary against the team over the course of the second-round series. Windhorst was slow to give credit to the Knicks, even when they won the first two games on the road in Boston and then later went up 3-1 in the series after Celtics star Jayson Tatum ruptured his Achilles. Some of Windhorst’s on-air moments that earned the disdain of Knicks fans can be viewed here.

Not all of the Knicks fans who were present in that video participated in the actions against Windhorst — some could be heard yelling for the object-hurling to stop while at least one fan in the video was motioning for the others to knock it off. But it will be interesting to see how Windhorst approaches his next trip to New York, where there will be at least two more playoff games (starting with Wednesday’s Game 1 between the Knicks and Pacers).