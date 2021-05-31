Video: Kyrie Irving disrespected Celtics’ logo before water bottle incident

Kyrie Irving had a water bottle thrown at him as he was exiting the court at TD Garden in Boston on Sunday night. Video shows that he also disrespected the Celtics prior to the water bottle being thrown.

Following his Nets’ 141-126 win in Game 4, Irving gave congratulations to his teammates. Then he walked over to the Celtics logo at midcourt and stepped on it, before dragging his foot on it:

That was a petty, childish, and disrespectful act towards his former team.

It’s unclear whether the fan who threw the water bottle at Irving saw Kyrie disrespect the logo and was reacting to that, or whether throwing the bottle was unrelated.

The fan who threw the bottle is lucky he missed hitting Irving in the head. The fan reportedly has been arrested and banned from TD Garden for life.