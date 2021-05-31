Fan arrested, banned for throwing water bottle at Kyrie Irving

The fan who threw a water bottle at Kyrie Irving after Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets-Boston Celtics playoff series on Sunday has received some discipline.

The Nets beat the Celtics 141-126 to take a 3-1 series lead. After the victory, Irving stepped on the Celtics’ logo at midcourt. He and his teammates then were walking towards the tunnel when a water bottle nearly hit the Nets point guard.

The fan who threw the bottle was later seen in handcuffs.

The fan reportedly was arrested and banned from TD Garden for life for his actions.

A fan in Boston has been arrested and banned for life from TD Garden for throwing a water bottle at Nets star Kyrie Irving in postgame tunnel tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 31, 2021

Irving played for the Celtics for two seasons and indicated he would sign with them long term. He ended up changing his mind and left for Brooklyn, where he is now in his second season.

There have been numerous fan incidents involving players over the last week.

Russell Westbrook had to be restrained after a fan dumped popcorn on him in Game 2 in Philadelphia. A Knicks fan spit on Trae Young at Madison Square Garden. The Utah Jazz also banned three fans for alleged racist remarks directed at Ja Morant’s family.