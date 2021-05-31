 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, May 30, 2021

Fan arrested, banned for throwing water bottle at Kyrie Irving

May 30, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kyrie Irving water bottle

The fan who threw a water bottle at Kyrie Irving after Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets-Boston Celtics playoff series on Sunday has received some discipline.

The Nets beat the Celtics 141-126 to take a 3-1 series lead. After the victory, Irving stepped on the Celtics’ logo at midcourt. He and his teammates then were walking towards the tunnel when a water bottle nearly hit the Nets point guard.

The fan who threw the bottle was later seen in handcuffs.

The fan reportedly was arrested and banned from TD Garden for life for his actions.

Irving played for the Celtics for two seasons and indicated he would sign with them long term. He ended up changing his mind and left for Brooklyn, where he is now in his second season.

There have been numerous fan incidents involving players over the last week.

Russell Westbrook had to be restrained after a fan dumped popcorn on him in Game 2 in Philadelphia. A Knicks fan spit on Trae Young at Madison Square Garden. The Utah Jazz also banned three fans for alleged racist remarks directed at Ja Morant’s family.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus