Video: LaMelo Ball taunted opponent after scoring on him

October 27, 2021
by Darryn Albert

LaMelo Ball taunting an opponent

LaMelo Ball may be a 20-year-old in his second NBA season, but he is already playing with the swagger of a seasoned veteran.

The Charlotte Hornets star went viral during Wednesday’s game against the Orlando Magic for a spicy sequence in the first half. Ball drove on Magic guard Jalen Suggs and hit an off-balance push shot over him. As he went back up the floor, Ball taunted Suggs by making the “too small” gesture.

It was a nice bit of revenge for Ball after Suggs’ teammate Cole Anthony turned him around on defense earlier in the quarter.

At 6-foot-7, Ball towers over most other point guards in the league, even Suggs at 6-foot-5. Suggs is also in his rookie season for the Magic, so this may have been Ball giving him a “welcome to the NBA” moment.

Earlier in the week, another opponent took a shot at Ball for his flashy style. But if he keeps producing highlights like this one, we can’t really complain.

