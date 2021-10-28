Video: LaMelo Ball taunted opponent after scoring on him

LaMelo Ball may be a 20-year-old in his second NBA season, but he is already playing with the swagger of a seasoned veteran.

The Charlotte Hornets star went viral during Wednesday’s game against the Orlando Magic for a spicy sequence in the first half. Ball drove on Magic guard Jalen Suggs and hit an off-balance push shot over him. As he went back up the floor, Ball taunted Suggs by making the “too small” gesture.

LaMelo Ball lets Jalen Suggs know he's too small pic.twitter.com/c852jEnQcI — Slightly Biased (@BiasedSlightly) October 27, 2021

It was a nice bit of revenge for Ball after Suggs’ teammate Cole Anthony turned him around on defense earlier in the quarter.

Cole Anthony shifted LaMelo 👀 pic.twitter.com/mPmzyuk5Fp — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 27, 2021

At 6-foot-7, Ball towers over most other point guards in the league, even Suggs at 6-foot-5. Suggs is also in his rookie season for the Magic, so this may have been Ball giving him a “welcome to the NBA” moment.

Earlier in the week, another opponent took a shot at Ball for his flashy style. But if he keeps producing highlights like this one, we can’t really complain.