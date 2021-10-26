Celtics player dissed LaMelo Ball after win over Hornets

One Boston Celtics player sounded very happy to get the last laugh on LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

After the Celtics beat the Hornets in a hard-fought overtime contest, Celtics guard Marcus Smart took a shot at his younger counterpart Ball. Smart was on the receiving end of a Ball highlight in the third quarter. The 20-year-old crossed over Smart and hit a stepback three in his face.

LaMelo just cooked Smart 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bOIjHaP3vc — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 26, 2021

“It happens,” said Smart of the play, per Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports. “I’m a defender. Just like a shot blocker, you’re gonna get dunked on a few times. All he did was make a good move, stopped, and I just stopped.

“As we know, a player like him, I’m gonna make up for it, and I did it twice,” Smart went on. “He’s going to get all of the Overtime, House of Highlights, SportsCenter and all that. But we got the win and that’s all that matters.”

Smart is right that Ball gets a lot of love from highlight-driven social media pages. With his snazzy full-court passes and his unlimited range from deep, Ball’s flamboyant style of play is perfect content for the modern era of sports consumption. Even Ball’s style off the court is pretty flashy too.

The two-time All-Defensive First Teamer Smart is the complete antithesis of that though. He will never find himself on any highlight page unless it is for chasing down a loose ball or putting the clamps on someone in crunch time. Smart and the Celtics must be very pleased that their style won out Monday.

Photo: Jul 5, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Basketball player LaMelo Ball in attendance of the New Orleans Pelicans against the New York Knicks game during the NBA Summer League at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports