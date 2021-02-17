Video: LeBron James tried to launch a 3-pointer from deep and missed badly

LeBron James is integrating the 3-point shot into his game at a greater frequency than ever before, but he got a reminder on Tuesday that he’s still no Steph Curry.

During the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, James launched a 3-pointer from the circle just past halfcourt right before the end of the third quarter. It didn’t go as planned.

James still finished with 30 points on 13/20 shooting with 13 rebounds and seven assists. His Lakers still won the game 112-104, so all was well. That just wasn’t a very good heat check moment for James.

Here’s how it’s done, LeBron.