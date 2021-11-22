Video: LeBron James ejected for dirty blow to Isaiah Stewart

LeBron James was ejected for throwing a dirty elbow/slap at Isaiah Stewart during Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons.

The players were lined up under the basket as Jerami Grant attempted his second of two free throws in the third quarter. James was getting boxed out and struggling with Stewart for positioning. Upset about being boxed out, James appeared to throw an elbow/slap at Stewart’s face:

Here is another angle of it:

And this angle pretty clearly shows James nailed Stewart with a spinning backfist move:

Lebron James is 100% responsible for the altercation in the Lakers vs Pistons game pic.twitter.com/V9NzC1MIdP — HIsiah Thomas (@RedAlternates) November 22, 2021

Stewart was bloodied by the shot and went after multiple Lakers players (video here).

Wild scene here in Detroit where Isaiah Stewart, bleeding from his face from contact from LeBron James, repeatedly had to be separated from James and other Lakers players. pic.twitter.com/OAP49jWGru — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 22, 2021

Stewart and James were both ejected from the game. Russell Westbrook was also hit with a technical foul. Wayne Ellington got to shoot one technical free throw, which he made. For Detroit, Josh Jackson got two technical free throws and went 1-for-2.

The ejection was just the second of James’ entire NBA career. His first ejection came in 2017 after an incident with referee Kane Fitzgerald.