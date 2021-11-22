Video: Isaiah Stewart wanted to fight every Laker after shot from LeBron

Isaiah Stewart wanted absolutely all of the smoke on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Stewart’s Detroit Pistons were playing the Lakers when he got hit with a dirty LeBron James elbow during a third-quarter free-throw attempt by Pistons forward Jerami Grant (video here).

Stewart saw red, literally and figuratively. Blood began pouring out of the right side of his head, and he got right up into James’ face. After being held back by teammates, Stewart then tried to break free multiple times and get a piece of other Lakers players like Russell Westbrook and DeAndre Jordan who were chirping back at him. Take a look at the wild scene.

The Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after this play between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart. pic.twitter.com/im0o7fXeoI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 22, 2021

Pistons personnel eventually got Stewart off the floor and into the locker room. He was ultimately assessed two technical fouls and ejected for the outburst. Meanwhile, James was also thrown out of the game after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for the elbow. It was just the second ejection of James’ entire career.

The Lakers were trailing the 4-11 Pistons by double-digits at the time, so there was probably some frustration on James’ part for him to react that way on a routine box-out. As for Stewart, this has to be the wildest case of a player trying to take on an entire team since Reds pitcher Amir Garrett.