Video: LeBron James had funny conversation with Larry O’Brien Trophy

LeBron James was feeling great after winning his fourth NBA championship on Sunday. A new video clip shows just what a good mood he was in.

The clip shows James talking to the Larry O’Brien Trophy, which is awarded to the team that wins the NBA championship. James spoke to the trophy and joked with it about cheating on him the last four years.

“I can’t believe you cheated on me the last four years.” – @KingJames (h/t @dismayne) pic.twitter.com/54167Asups — NBA Bubble Life (@NBABubbleLife) October 16, 2020

“I can’t believe you cheated on me for the last five years. Dirty! Can’t believe you cheated on me the last four years. What is wrong with you?” James joked.

James’ previous championship came in 2016 when his Cleveland Cavaliers came back from down 3-1 to beat the Golden State Warriors. Since then, the Warriors won two championships and the Toronto Raptors won the other. And now James is back on top with his fourth title.

He and the trophy are in more of a long-term on-and-off relationship than anything else. James also had a nice tribute to Kobe Bryant, to whom he dedicated the championship.