LeBron James sends Instagram tribute to Kobe Bryant after winning championship

LeBron James sent an Instagram tribute to Kobe Bryant on Wednesday night, three days after his Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

The Lakers dedicated the rest of their season to Bryant after the late Lakers star died in a helicopter crash on January 26. James and Anthony Davis got tribute tattoos for the Black Mamba and played with him on their mind.

James’ tribute to Bryant showed him with the Mamba’s No. 24 jersey across his lap. The post’s caption said: “Hope I’m made you proud my brother!! Love and miss you Champ!!”

When James signed with the Lakers two years ago, his goal was to return them to the top of the basketball world. Once the team acquired Davis in a trade with the Pelicans last year, that goal became much more attainable.

James now has won four championships in his career, and they have come with three different teams. He is one shy of the five titles Bryant won.