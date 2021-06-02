Video: LeBron James leaves Game 5 with five minutes left

LeBron James did not stick around for the end of his team’s ugly loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers were without Anthony Davis in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against Phoenix. They got hammered by the Suns 115-85.

The Suns blew out the Lakers in the second quarter and took a 30-point lead into halftime. The Lakers were unable to significantly close the margin.

So with his team down big in the fourth quarter, James left the court even though there were five minutes left in the game.

5 minutes left in the game and LeBron has seen enough pic.twitter.com/JWbWNLAbje — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 2, 2021

There is some speculation that James left the floor to go get treatment on his ankle, which caused him to miss time towards the end of the regular season. Whatever the reason for the exit, James obviously felt he couldn’t wait the five minutes for the game to end.

This is actually becoming a trend for James, who pulled a similar move last year.